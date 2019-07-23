Extinction Rebellion Activists Model Stella McCartney's Latest Campaign

A short film accompanying the campaign will be revealed in September, just in time for fashion month. In it, British environmentalist Jane Goodall will read a poem by Jonathan Safran Foer (whose book Eating Animals is a vegan tome), including sentiments like: "Here is where we are born without choosing to be born, but then choose how to live. Here is where we have our long moment, where we cannot help but leave things differently than how we found them, and have the choice to leave things better. Here and only here are we home." The winter 2019 campaign will also include a social media series called How to Save the World, sharing small ways we can all fight the ongoing climate crisis.