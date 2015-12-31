The women we obsess over now build their wealth by selling the idea of health. Asceticism is aspirational. No-one wants to see Deliciously Ella falling out of a club, but we’ll pay to watch her pretend that a vegetable can be spaghetti. Paris Hilton has been replaced with Kim Kardashian - but I think the only party I’ve ever seen her photographed at was her own wedding. Even Nigella Lawson, who for a brief moment symbolised sex, decadence and all that was delicious about animal fat (i.e. the exact way I want to spend my NYE) has been spending her comeback screen time showing us how to roast radishes and stick everything on a bed of leaves. The party is over. No-one is going to wait until New Year’s Day to start practising an unsustainable New Year’s resolution to live cleaner.



My friend Charlotte, 28 explains: “I love being with my friends and celebrating, but going out and getting wasted has just lost its appeal. In my early twenties I used to have proper weekend benders, with four day comedowns and ‘hilarious’ lapses of memory. But I don’t have those big nights out any more. They were getting so repetitive, I got bored of waiting for my body to recover every week and now that I’ve got a job with more responsibility, my free time seems much more precious. The weekend is finite – I don’t want to miss half of it because I’m still throwing up.”



Charlotte adds: “With all that in mind, it seems weird to make an exception and go nuts on New Year. Sure, I want to see my friends and have a few drinks, but going out, going crazy and wasting a bank holiday the day after just doesn’t appeal.”



Amy, 31, agrees: “New Year reminds me of going to Ibiza. When I was 18, nothing was more exciting - but now I don’t want to queue, get trapped in crowds full of lairy people or pay twenty quid for a vodka and Red Bull. I really don’t want to drink vodka and Red Bull.



“If I was loaded and could hire out a whole club and set up a proper open bar with champagne, I might consider going out. But I know I’ll have a nicer time if it’s just me and my partner cooking a really delicious dinner together. It’s cheaper to make a lobster fish pie and toast the year with a bottle of Dom Perignon than it is to have a night out in town on the 31st.”

