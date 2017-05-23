Things I’ve Learned As A Stay-At-Home Dad

Be aware that by becoming a stay-at-home dad you are giving away much of what traditionally makes you a man, and therefore potentially much of not only what your partner likes about you but what you like about you. Being caring and considerate and great with kids are good assets, but when they suddenly become all you have to offer, it doesn’t exactly set pulses racing. You might not expect it to have an impact on your relationship — after all, you are doing it for the good of your relationship! — but your partner may well feel something when she opens social media and sees that Steve has just jetted Debbie off to Mauritius again, meanwhile you’re ringing her because the baby just did a poo that looks like Jesus, again.