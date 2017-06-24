Your Favourite 2000s Makeup Trend Is Back — & Prettier Than Ever

If you went through a Hot Topic phase (and didn't we all?), then you undoubtedly remember one stand-out makeup trend: stars. Typically drawn under the eyes with liner — or worse, black Sharpie — the little black stamps were the emo calling card at Taking Back Sunday concerts.
While we'll probably never go back to wearing studded belts or shag bands, this is the one look we're willing to reconsider. Especially when all the coolest makeup artists are reinventing it to be minimalist, delicate, and ridiculously romantic.
Ahead, check out 13 of our favourite Instagram looks that will leave you starry eyed.