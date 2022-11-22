adidas’ Hottest New Samba Is Here Thanks To Sporty & Rich Collaboration

In a collaboration that can only be described as a streetwear lover’s dream, Sporty & Rich and adidas have teamed up to bring a set of vintage-style trainers and apparel to our wardrobes. Dropping at 5pm GMT on Tuesday 22nd November, the LA- and Paris-based label has fused its ultra cool aesthetic with several classic adidas styles, including the Stan Smith and Samba shoes as well as the Firebird tracksuit.
Elements of Sporty & Rich’s varsity feel can be seen throughout the drop, which features a burgundy version of adidas’ Campus 80s, white and green Samba OGs, and white and burgundy Stan Smiths. The duo’s Firebird tracksuit – available in two colourways (green and white, and white and burgundy) and printed with Sporty & Rich’s wellness mantra – can be easily styled up or down thanks to details like metal zipper pulls and gold embroidery.
Likely to be the collection's first sell-out is the brands' collaborative take on the Samba. Despite being around since the 1940s, the style has seen a massive resurgence in recent years thanks to TikTok, celebrity fans like Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravitz, as well as big-name collaborations with brands like Wales Bonner and, now, Sporty & Rich.
Founded by Canadian creative Emily Oberg, Sporty & Rich began as an Instagram account and has since developed into a collection of minimalist sportswear, with a print magazine to boot. Over a year in the making, this is the brand’s first ever collaboration, which Oberg describes on her Instagram as "a dream come true". Needless to say, this drop won't hang around so get in there quick.
