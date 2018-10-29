It's Lit: Sophie Mackintosh, Author Of The Water Cure, Shares Her Reading List

I really love Pages of Hackney in Clapton – it's a beautiful shop and they've been so supportive. I’m trying not to buy too many new books, but if I do I try and get them from my local, Phlox books in Leyton, or the Foyles in Stratford Westfield, which is the most convenient for me. I admit that I buy a lot of Kindle books as my book situation is getting out of hand in our small rented flat. My dream is to own somewhere one day where we can actually get some beautiful built-in bookshelves that are big enough to hold everything. I literally have books in drawers at the moment, which is a shame.