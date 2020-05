My Smear Test Was Cancelled Because Of The Pandemic – Now What?

Most results will come back clear and even when they don’t, high-risk HPV can take 10 or more years to cause cervical abnormalities (although most cases of HPV will clear by themselves). "Delaying screening appointments for a short while/a few months is unlikely to have an impact on the number of cervical cancer cases," Karen reassures. However, there is always the risk that delays will mean a small number of people have a delayed diagnosis – with that in mind, you should be mindful of the symptoms of cervical cancer and report any to your GP who will refer you to hospital regardless of the pandemic situation. The main symptom to keep an eye out for is abnormal vaginal bleeding such as between periods, after sex, or after the menopause; other symptoms include unusual discharge, pelvic pain or pain during sex.