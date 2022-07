LGSC has been championing inclusivity and diversity in surfing and skating (both traditionally male-dominated) since the club launched in 2017. Founder Kylie Griffiths started the group to get more people into the ocean and onto the ramps; she understood that landlocked urbanites still crave time in nature, even if they’ve chosen to live in cities. Griffith says; “Moving forward means pushing yourself creatively and not being scared to follow your dreams or try something new. Being part of a community gives you the push to do this and the support to take leaps of faith.” LGSC is about understanding the importance of being part of a group and trying new things together. It doesn’t matter if you suck at what you’re trying, it's about challenging yourself and backing one another up. Turns out, it really is the taking part that counts. This is what sloggi calls ‘the power of the collective’ and this summer, now that group hangouts are back, they’re celebrating this energy. “Life’s more fun when you share it,” says surfer and singer-songwriter Frances Lion