The weather might finally be ramping up but the usual excitement of summer still feels a little lacking. After the failed promise of last year’s Hot Girl Summer, it’s no surprise that we’re reluctant to pour our hopes into 2022. Minimalist bodywear brand sloggi is changing that. Sloggi is putting LGSC (London Girls Surf Club) on a pedestal this season with the aim to get more women into the water and moving. For LGSC member Charlie Barker, movement means growth. It’s the idea that the collective is more powerful than the individual, and that collectively we can push society forward through our shared ideas. “I always find I can only get so far on my own but with the help of others, a project can really reach its full potential. The saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ resonates with me over and over again,” says Barker.
Advertisement
LGSC has been championing inclusivity and diversity in surfing and skating (both traditionally male-dominated) since the club launched in 2017. Founder Kylie Griffiths started the group to get more people into the ocean and onto the ramps; she understood that landlocked urbanites still crave time in nature, even if they’ve chosen to live in cities. Griffith says; “Moving forward means pushing yourself creatively and not being scared to follow your dreams or try something new. Being part of a community gives you the push to do this and the support to take leaps of faith.” LGSC is about understanding the importance of being part of a group and trying new things together. It doesn’t matter if you suck at what you’re trying, it's about challenging yourself and backing one another up. Turns out, it really is the taking part that counts. This is what sloggi calls ‘the power of the collective’ and this summer, now that group hangouts are back, they’re celebrating this energy. “Life’s more fun when you share it,” says surfer and singer-songwriter Frances Lion.
“For me, moving forward looks like harnessing the power of community to drive meaningful impact in the world,” says photographer Eliza Hatch. It’s this sense of community that connects the members of LGSC - their backgrounds might differ, but they share a desire to move forward and they back each other up in that mission. Sloggi is “for women with nothing to prove”, which is the kick-ass energy LGSC wants you to take on this summer and beyond. It’s not about being the best, it’s about moving forward despite the setbacks. “No matter what, you have to move forward. Even if it's dark and you're scared, you have to take that step and create the change you wish to see in your life,” says London-based creative Portia Ferrari.
Advertisement
True comfort — be that literal, as in sloggi’s super-comfortable bodywear, or metaphorical, like the sense of community LGSC creates — allows you to take on life’s challenges. They know that the only thing you should feel is freedom, not bra wires or seams. The range is designed to take you from your desk (or your kitchen table - s/o to the freelancers) to the skate park with ease. Summer is best lived on the fly and sloggi gives you the confidence to jump into that impromptu outdoor yoga session without worrying about red marks or restrictive underwear that you can't downward dog in. Though the designs are minimal — so they’ll handily go with everything —they’re fitted with a tonne of technical details designed with movement in mind. And for those who love a vigorous workout, there’s the odour-fighting EverFresh range, so you can, as Ferrari says, “Move with everything you've got!”
shop 10 products
Advertisement