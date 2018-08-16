The Highs & Lows Of Going On Holiday With Strangers When You're Single

In any other mood I would have considered the last night of the holiday an actual Hellscape, flip flopping en masse up the cobbled streets in a toga made, Project Runway-style, from my own bedsheets. In theory it was a Dante’s inferno of embarrassment, but I felt none of it. I watched on fondly as sweet, sweet Hugo’s bedsheet loosened at the waist as he did the Macarena. In the corner, Taylor’s phone glowed as she frowned at her Instagram. Toadfish was slithering up behind a ra ra skirt with a boyfriend and Rebbechi was being waterboarded by his fourth pint in front of a baying crowd. Perhaps it was Guru Charlie’s influence, but I felt a sudden rush of relief and instant calm. Hyacinth and her naff hat were under no obligations. My heart filled with gratitude as I realised I was having the kind of reckless, chaotic group fun only 23-year-olds are supposed to have without having to actually be 23. Can't believe I'm saying it, but it's true what they say - youth really is wasted on the young.