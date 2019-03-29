The advantages for the adults have been so marked that Viv and Tasha are now planning to move to a bigger house together. "We hadn’t thought about this to begin with but this has worked so well that when my house is sold, we’re moving into a five-bedroom one together," says Tasha. "I’m seeing someone now and it’s interesting that there would be a societal expectation that the next step for us would be to live together, but that’s not going to happen for now as this arrangement is currently perfect for all of us. Both Viv and I are self-employed and want enough money to live on without taking too much time away from the kids. We’ve brought different things to this – I love cooking and that’s inspired her to do more. She loves to get up and do yoga and make smoothies and now I join her as it’s a lovely start to the day. The biggest benefit is the emotional support, someone to say 'Hey how are you?' and acknowledge me. Parenting is hard work for all of us sometimes and knowing the kids have someone else they love and trust is what we both enjoy."