Chlöe The Conqueror: On The Battlefield Of Self-Love & ‘Imposter Syndrome’

For as long as we’ve known Chlöe, we’ve also known her sister, Halle. Born and raised in the Atlanta area, the pair have been singing since they were adolescents. The story goes that their father, a former stockbroker, recognised their love of music early and encouraged them to learn how to write their own songs. They were 10 and 8 at the time. After songwriting came learning how to play the piano and delving into music production, both of which Chlöe taught herself via YouTube and Google searches. When she was 13, she and Halle got permission from their parents to record a cover of Beyoncé’s “ Best Thing I Never Had ” and post it to YouTube. Having amassed well over 6.7 million views, it’s raw in that special, now-nostalgic way that 2011 videos were, but there is no doubt about the duo’s talent.