Think of London fashion and styling couple/design duo Damian and Avigail Collins spring to mind as the perfect example of dynamic, directional young creatives inspired by and working in the capital. The husband-and-wife dream team work together as multi-discipline fashion company, Silver Spoon Studio, who made their name styling stars such as Rihanna, Daisy Lowe, Lorde, Jessie Ware, Eliza Doolittle and Disclosure.
For the past couple of years, the pair have also turned their attention to creating street-couture accessories under the name Silver Spoon Attire, stocked at Selfridges and Browns Focus and worn by all the coolest kids in London. Those lace-covered beanies that you've seen all over Insta? Yep, they would be SSA.
For AW16, Silver Spoon Attire have designed a broader collection inspired by workwear with a feminine edge, featuring overalls, dungarees and thermals, all updated with luxe fabrics and fun details such as lace and velvet trims. Shot by Stephanie Sian Smith on location at The Laundry in Dalston, the collection is modelled by pastel princess and social media queen Charlie Barker; if you're not one of the 623k people who follow her on Instagram please excuse yourself a moment to take a look.
We sat down with Avigail and Damian to discuss the new collection, how music influences every facet of their work, and the expansion of their empire. Click through to enter Paradise Garage and preview the latest collection...
