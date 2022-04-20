The longer you remain silent at work, the longer you keep your ideas and opinions locked away, the harder it becomes to speak up and contribute. Getting stuck in a rut of silence, makes hitting our unmute button feel like a dramatic event. The less often you speak, the more likely it is that all eyes will be on you when you do. It’s not just talking in front of people we don’t know that intimidates us. We are also daunted by people in authority, people we feel are in competition with us and people we know well. Even if they don’t mean to, knowing that everyone in the room is rooting for you can feel like a lot of pressure! Representing your work and your ideas can feel daunting, and the fear of judgement paralysing.