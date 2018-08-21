Everyone Is Flocking To This Copenhagen Vintage Shop

We're always looking to add to our growing list of online shops. But, it's a real bummer when we stumble upon an amazing vintage store on Instagram, only to find out that it doesn't sell online — or worse, it sells online, but doesn't ship to the US. Trust us, we've tried everything: Calling, DM-ing, emailing... But with the latest must-visit destination in our Saved folder, we can buy whatever we want.