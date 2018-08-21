Everyone Is Flocking To This Copenhagen Vintage Shop

We're always looking to add to our growing list of online shops. But, it's a real bummer when we stumble upon an amazing vintage store on Instagram, only to find out that it doesn't sell online — or worse, it sells online, but doesn't ship to the US. Trust us, we've tried everything: Calling, DM-ing, emailing... But with the latest must-visit destination in our Saved folder, we can buy whatever we want.
We stumbled upon Studio Travel when all of our favourite Instagram stars were in Copenhagen for Fashion Week this month. Between shows and dinners, quite a few recognisable fashion insiders made a point of checking out the boutique, which carries a mix of new and vintage pieces (like this Furla bag, for example). So, we were pleased to click around and discover that this Copenhagen spot ships worldwide — and you can even shop via DM.
Click here to shop the latest pieces for yourself, and if you need a better idea of the treasures waiting to be discovered, click on to see some of the Studio Travel finds that have recently gotten snatched up.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.