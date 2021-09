The fixation on “trans issues” in the British media – The Times alone published nearly two articles a day between January and May of this year, a group that is less than 1% of the UK population – is not really about trans lives at all. It’s a moral panic: an irrational fear, stoked by the media, that trans people are a threat to society, much in the same way that gay men and lesbians were portrayed as dangerous deviants in the 80s and 90s. Right now, trans people are a minority group that is being bashed by the press, which isn’t at all interested in reporting on the very real, urgent and serious challenges that make our lives as trans people more difficult than they need to be. Because of this, the struggles that I and my trans siblings encounter remain largely unknown to the wider public.