Confessions Of A Little Spoon

That power struggle translates to our bedrooms, and can make anyone (regardless of gender) feel as if they're less powerful when they enjoy being dominated or even held. There's no man in the relationship I have with my girlfriend, which should free us from the gendered roles to which many straight couples still conform. Yet I can't help but feel everything that makes me submissive — when she makes the first move to initiate sex, when she lays me down in her bed, and when she drapes her arms around me to cuddle — relegates me to the "feminine" role in our relationship and makes me weak.