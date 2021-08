Life Lessons To Be Learned From A 91-Year-Old Activist

Women have been deserving of respect for much longer than we’ve been asking for it. The year was 1985 and Selma's Wages for Housework campaign wanted to do something big, something worldwide. They called it the Time Off campaign and it had women from England to Switzerland and Egypt taking the day off so that people could see exactly what they were missing out on when women stopped working. From farmers' wives to stay-at-home mums, the world moves a lot slower when unwaged women stop working for free. Though the strikes don’t take place anymore, Selma wrote in 2020 : "Especially since the Covid-19 virus hit, it is undeniable that waged and unwaged carers are front line, and that we rely on them for survival." Women still work harder, longer and for less money. Demand better for yourself, because women are overdue it.