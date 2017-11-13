Welcome To Self-Care Week

Starting today, the NHS is devoting an entire week to self-care. That's seven whole days for you to think about how you can take better care of yourself. Without feeling guilty.
Why is this needed? Look around; we're all frazzled. One in four Britons will now experience mental health problems in their lifetime. As young people, addicted to technology and struggling with money and housing issues, we're especially susceptible. Chances are, if you're not the one suffering, then your best friend is.
The key to self-care is to engage with it before things get too bad; knowing yourself and what makes you feel good can provide a lifeline in times of struggle. In order to help you out with that, we here at Refinery29 decided to do our own self-care week to give you some idea of where to start.
From Monday through to Sunday, we're going to be publishing pieces that will help you debunk myths and provide you with suggestions and words of encouragement. From the bottom of our hearts, we hope you find them helpful. Isn't it time we finally learned to take our mental health seriously?
Keep your eyes open for more articles, dropping soon.
