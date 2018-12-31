Meet The Glamorous Grannies of Milan, Our New Style Obsession

We all know that Milanese women possess an old school glamour that (rightfully) cements the city's place as one of the most stylish in the world. How often, though, do we give the Milanese nonnas (that's 'grandmothers' in Italian) credit for their chic looks? Luckily, Instagram account Sciuraglam is seeking to do just that.
Founded by Angelo, a dental student from southern Italy who wishes to keep his identity a secret, the Instagram account features the stylish older women of Milan. Angelo named the account 'Scuira', meaning 'rich woman' in Milanese dialect, due to the location in which he finds most of his subjects. “They are always in the centre of Milan, because they are rich,” he told Vogue. “If I go to Bar Luce [the Wes Anderson-imagined establishment in Fondazione Prada] there are always women there having coffee.”
Having started the account in December 2016, Sciuraglam now has 136k followers, including Italian influencer and Attico founder Gilda Ambrosio. “I didn’t have a real reason to start it, I just fell in love with these iconic women in Milan,” Angelo says. "They go to grocery stores, dressed in Gucci or Prada, and we just go to university!”
Ahead, meet the glamorous grannies of Milan, adorned in pearls, furs, and, of course, Prada.