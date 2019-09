Meet The Glamorous Grannies of Milan, Our New Style Obsession

Founded by Angelo, a dental student from southern Italy who wishes to keep his identity a secret, the Instagram account features the stylish older women of Milan. Angelo named the account 'Scuira', meaning 'rich woman' in Milanese dialect, due to the location in which he finds most of his subjects. “They are always in the centre of Milan, because they are rich,” he told Vogue . “If I go to Bar Luce [the Wes Anderson-imagined establishment in Fondazione Prada ] there are always women there having coffee.”