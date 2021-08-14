How To Support The Campaign To Stop Harassment Of Women At Gigs

Singer Mabel, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis are among high-profile figures from the music industry backing a call to stop harassment of women at gigs and festivals.
Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, singer Anne-Marie and BBC Radio 1Xtra's Yasmin Evans have also signed a powerful open letter to the music industry, which was launched Friday by UN Women's Safe Spaces Now initiative.
Noting that "the problem is everywhere", the open letter points out that seven in 10 women in the UK have been sexually harassed, while four in 10 women under 40 have experienced sexual harassment at a gig or festival.
Meanwhile, sexual harassment is so rife within the music industry that more than 60% of workers have experienced it.
"Very soon, the music industry will be celebrating as our festivals and live events reopen to the world. It's a moment we’ve all been waiting for. In a society that often works to divide us, music has the power to unite us – whatever the tough realities of life may be," the letter states.
"But now we must face our own reality. And this reality is one that our industry has too long ignored: venues, festivals, studios and workplaces are too often not safe spaces for women, girls and marginalised genders."
Noting that 95% of women don't report sexual harassment, the letter offers a rousing call to arms: "We have a collective responsibility to take action. This restart needs to be for all of us. Our spaces must provide safety from harassment, violence, and abuse of power. Music should be a place of joy and inclusion for all."
It adds: "Let’s make 2021 the year the music and events industries rise up to the call of the #MeToo movement – and commit to change."