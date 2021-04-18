An Outdoor Gig Will Take Place In May… With No Social Distancing

If you've really missed live music and festival vibes during the pandemic, today brings super-encouraging news.
An outdoor gig will take place at Sefton Park in Liverpool on 2nd May as part of a series of pilot events designed to safely bring back mass gatherings.
The pilot concert will host a crowd of 5,000 – two-thirds of the venue's 7,500 capacity – and gig-goers won't be required to wear a mask or practise social distancing.
However, to gain entry to the concert site, gig-goers will have to take a lateral flow test at a local centre, then provide proof of a negative result. They'll also be asked to take a test after the event so that data on the safety of mass gatherings can be analysed by the government.
The gig will feature performances from local acts Blossoms, The Lathums and Zuzu (pictured above).
Claire McColgan MBE, Director of Culture Liverpool, said of the pilot gig: "This isn’t an easy thing to do and I’d like to thank those promoters who have agreed to be part of this massively important research project."
"We should all be proud of the fact we’re part of this brave endeavour which looks to get this vital sector back up and running and resilient once again," she continued. "For many cities, towns and villages events are a major part of the economy, and once we develop resilience through learning, we can look forward to jobs being supported and once again enjoying those much longed for experiences."
The pilot gig is being produced by Festival Republic, the promoters behind popular UK summer music festivals including Reading and Leeds, Wireless and Latitude.
The company's director Melvin Benn added: "I’m delighted to be able to support the government’s efforts to get the live music industry back up and running. This gig is about our absolute commitment to demonstrate that we can and will open on June 21st."