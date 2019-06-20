As for my own experience as a queer woman, I feel I stay alert automatically in lots of situations in which, for example, straight men would feel relaxed. I suppose that this stress affects me permanently, but at the same time I may even not notice it, because it’s chronic and I get used to it. I live in a big city and here I can choose to hold another woman’s hand or kiss another woman in some streets that we find safer. It’s important for me to do it (of course if the other woman doesn’t mind) because for me, displaying my homosexuality openly is about making a statement, reclaiming my right to be myself. I know many women who do the same, and I suppose that none of them take it as something neutral — we are all aware of the political aspect of manifesting our queerness in the streets (I also know many women who never show their feelings or relationships in public and I respect their safety and care). For these reasons, I think that every LGBTQ+ person in Russia can be considered an activist because they have to cope with these realities constantly, to fight external and inner homophobia and other 'phobias' and take lots of risks daily. If you live as a queer person in Russia, you just know that you may be attacked any day, that corrective rapes happen, and the police will not protect you. For me, labels are not important and I don’t identify as an activist, because I am sure that being an activist for queer folks here and now is just like being human, it is very natural.