The most difficult part for many was simply getting their gender legally recognised. Hormones seemed to be relatively easy to come by as, at the time, you could access them without a prescription at a pharmacy (it’s recently become more difficult). However, no doctor was willing to take trans people as patients in order to monitor their hormone levels and make sure they were doing okay. So they were dependent on each other's experiences and had to do their best to manage their own hormone treatment, at the risk of their health. Access to any type of surgery seemed impossible; the few that could afford to do so travelled abroad. These challenges were intensified by the lack of social awareness and acceptance, and the fact that the Russian language is inherently gendered and lacks terms and concepts to adequately describe the experiences of trans people.