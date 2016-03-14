Whether it’s a casual frill or full-blown frou frou, ruffles are a key trend this season and also one of the easiest to wear. At the SS16 shows Mary Katrantzou showcased subtle, structured tiers, there was cascading silk at Giambattista Valli, leather layers at Alexander McQueen, and Marques' Almeida gave us exaggerated, shredded ruffled denim. They were also seen at Miu Miu, Jil Sander, J.W. Anderson, Givenchy and just about every other collection from our favourite designers.



But if you're thinking that ruffles sound more sartorially suited to either a seven or 70-year-old, we can assure you that they can be chic, directional, mature and playful, depending on the way you wear them. Offset the femininity of frills with a neutral palette and tomboy flats or embrace the sexiness by baring your shoulders with ruffles and ruching and a sultry silhouette.



Click on for a round up of the best ruffles to add to your spring wardrobe now.

