These Big-Girl Pumps Are Selling Fast

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Pumps get a bad rap, at least in our eyes. Just the term itself invokes a feeling of wobbly nervousness and the image of glossy, high heels click-clacking down the hallways of tiled corporate offices. Just calling a heeled shoes a "chunky heel" instead of a pump automatically makes them feel a little bit more accessible. But, there is one defined "pump" we can get behind, and it's the Maryam Nassir Zadeh Maryam Pump, currently available at online shop Roztayger.
The Maryam pump has been a long-standing best seller in Maryam Nassir Zadeh's collection for good reason, and now it's selling quickly on Roztayger, too; in fact, most sizes still available for purchase have only one pair left up for grabs. And, we think it's because of their classic, vintage feel — they look like a shoe that could have been an amazing find at your local Goodwill (and perhaps surprisingly, we actually mean that to be complimentary). They're timeless, versatile (Roztayger styles them with jeans, but you bet they'll be great with all of your dresses and skirts), and come in at a healthy few hundred dollars less than many similar styles on the market.
So, it's time to give pumps another chance, starting with this pair that won't do you wrong. Click ahead to scoop up the last few pairs of this shoe from Maryam Nassir Zadeh, along with some similar options.