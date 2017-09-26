These Big-Girl Pumps Are Selling Fast

The Maryam pump has been a long-standing best seller in Maryam Nassir Zadeh's collection for good reason, and now it's selling quickly on Roztayger, too; in fact, most sizes still available for purchase have only one pair left up for grabs. And, we think it's because of their classic, vintage feel — they look like a shoe that could have been an amazing find at your local Goodwill (and perhaps surprisingly, we actually mean that to be complimentary). They're timeless, versatile (Roztayger styles them with jeans, but you bet they'll be great with all of your dresses and skirts), and come in at a healthy few hundred dollars less than many similar styles on the market.