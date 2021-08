I Dyed My Hair Rose Gold — & I Won’t Ever Go Back To Blonde

I'm not alone in my quest for blushing pastel. Searches for 'rose gold hair' have been trending on Google since 2020 and TikTok videos with the hashtag #rosegoldhair have been viewed a staggering 41.3 million times. On Instagram, there are more than 500,000 posts dedicated to #rosegoldhair, with entire accounts set up in ode to the shade. You might be thinking, Leave it to Gen Z and, sure, I worried it would make me look like a Tumblr throwback in a millennial body. But as cheesy as it sounds, the unofficial motto as we teeter into a life of 'new normal' might just be YOLO. Dyeing your hair may not seem like a radical act to many people but to someone who has spent their years on this Earth very much clinging to the pool edge, it signifies a mental shift. I am sick of saving joy for a far-off future that never seems to roll around. I'm ready to escape my comfort zone and grab life with both hands. Starting with my hair.