When considering a tattoo, thinking about what you get is equally as important as where you get it. Sure, placement is subjective and totally up to your personal preference and style, but some spots tend to be more popular than others.
Behind the ear is a common area for ink, both dainty and bold, and it's the perfect place to put a stamp you want to show off when your hair is tied up or keep hidden when worn down. The area is prime real estate, even amongst celebrities like Rihanna, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez, who all have ink in the spot.
If you're thinking of the perfect place for your post-quarantine ink, allow the artwork ahead to convince you that behind the ear is a spot worth considering.