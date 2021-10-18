New York’s Cult Drugstore Skincare Brand Is Available In The UK & It’s Affordable

New York's drugstores have long been a treasure trove of game-changing skincare products. From Differin (great for acne-prone skin) to CeraVe (adored by dermatologists everywhere), there are a handful of gems which aren't sold in the UK but have a cult following all the same. One of those brands is RoC Skincare.
Beauty enthusiasts will know that RoC isn't exactly new. Alongside the likes of Olay and Nivea, it was sold on the UK high street throughout the '90s but, to the disappointment of skincare fans everywhere, suddenly disappeared from shelves. Luckily for US fans, RoC was still wildly popular and it soon became the brand that beauty editors and skin experts would stock up on during visits Stateside.
Advertisement
Fast-forward to 2021 and RoC is back here in the UK with a buzzy new skincare range that includes all the most effective ingredients recommended by top derms. Think vitamin C to brighten skin and shield against pollution, retinol (the only proven wrinkle-minimising ingredient) and acne-care favourite glycolic acid. Starting at £13.49, you could say that RoC's extensive collection is affordable luxury. But what's worth your hard earned money? Here's exactly what I'd recommend as a beauty editor.
The best RoC Skincare product for uneven skin tone and texture: Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cleanser, £13.49, available at Feelunique.
A great cleanser is the lynchpin in any good skincare routine. This gel version foams up on contact with water to provide a deep clean but the lather is kind on skin. It's better suited to combination and oily skin types as the foam cuts through face grease. If your skin is on the sensitive side and you're interested in using vitamin C for brightness, start with this instead of a serum or moisturiser, as there's much less skin contact time.
The best RoC product for glowing skin: Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum, £35.89, available at Feelunique.
This product has hundreds of five-star reviews and for good reason. If your main concerns are hyperpigmentation or skin staining left behind by spots, it's definitely one to try. The potent vitamin C helped fade marks and brighten my skin over time without the dreaded tingle. It sinks in quickly so follow with moisturiser or SPF for more of a moisture boost this autumn and winter.
Advertisement
The best RoC Skincare product for oily skin and clogged pores: Perfecting Toner, £13.49, available at Lookfantastic.
Some skin experts would argue that a toner isn't particularly necessary in a skincare routine. But if you want to make sure all traces of makeup are gone from your skin post-cleanse, it's a good addition — especially if you're prone to clogged pores. This is formulated without alcohol so it won't strip your skin or make it feel uncomfortably tight.
The best RoC Skincare product for fine lines and wrinkles: Retinol Correxion Wrinkle Correct Serum, £39.99, available at Superdrug.
This serum is on RoC's pricier side but it's as excellent as No7's Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate, £34.95, which amassed a waiting list of thousands last summer. Even the texture is similar (very light and easily absorbed). Having used it consistently for just under a month, it has effectively minimised my under-eye lines. The serum is also non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores), which makes it a good option for those dealing with breakouts. As retinol encourages new skin cells fast, it'll help unclog pores. Always use SPF in the daytime, as retinol can make skin sensitive to sunlight.
The best RoC Skincare product for protecting skin against sun damage: Soleil-Protect Anti-Brown Spot Unifying Fluid SPF50+, £17.99, available at Lookfantastic.
This is a really great everyday sunscreen for all year round. Unlike others, the texture is milky so you don't have to work at rubbing it in. It doesn't leave behind any trace of a white cast and can be layered over moisturiser and under makeup without looking obvious or cakey. Even better, it's SPF 50 and provides strong protection.
Advertisement
The best RoC Skincare product for all skin types: Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Gel Cream, £35.99, available at Lookfantastic.
If your skin doesn't get on with vitamin C serums, which can be very potent and quite irritating, try this silky moisturiser instead. It's lightweight and gentle but very hydrating and makes skin appear plump and dewy pretty much instantly. The star ingredient is antioxidant vitamin C, which creates something of a force-field around skin, protecting it from dulling environmental factors like pollution. Not at all heavy, it sits well under sunscreen and makeup.
The best RoC Skincare product for mature skin: Correxion Line Smoothing Night Serum Capsules x10, £16.49, available at Superdrug.
These little moisturiser capsules are intensely nourishing. If your skin is looking a little slack, the addition of retinol will help kickstart collagen production over time. They are best used in the evening and don't forget to apply sunscreen during the daytime.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.