New York’s Cult Drugstore Skincare Brand Is Available In The UK & It’s Affordable

This serum is on RoC's pricier side but it's as excellent as No7's Advanced Retinol 1.5% Complex Night Concentrate, £34.95 , which amassed a waiting list of thousands last summer. Even the texture is similar (very light and easily absorbed). Having used it consistently for just under a month, it has effectively minimised my under-eye lines. The serum is also non-comedogenic (less likely to clog pores), which makes it a good option for those dealing with breakouts. As retinol encourages new skin cells fast, it'll help unclog pores. Always use SPF in the daytime, as retinol can make skin sensitive to sunlight.