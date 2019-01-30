Richard E. Grant Tells Us About All The Women In His Life (& Which One He Finds Funniest)

Welcome to 'The Women Who Made Me', a series in which we ask some of our favourite men in the public eye about the women they grew up with, the women who shaped them, and the women who continue to inspire them. Today we are joined by Richard E. Grant, one of the country's most loved actors, having appeared in everything from Withnail & I to Girls. He is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?