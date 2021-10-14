Revolution’s Corpse Bride Makeup Collection Is Perfect For Halloween

Since its release in 2005, Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride has become a cult classic. It's a Halloween film which marries exquisite artwork, a catchy soundtrack and a timeless tale of life, love, death and devotion. For those who haven’t seen it, the bittersweet story riffs on the myth of Orpheus, Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and Great Expectations’ Miss Havisham, packaging it all up in Burton’s signature macabre whimsicality.
Without revealing any spoilers, Johnny Depp’s young bridegroom, Victor, mistakenly weds Helena Bonham Carter’s Emily, a lost spirit from beyond the grave who whisks him off to the Land of the Dead (and away from his living fiancée, Victoria). With her pale skin, expressive eyes, tattered wedding dress and veil, Emily has become a fan favourite cosplay. Scroll through Instagram and TikTok this spooky season and you’re bound to see hundreds of blue faces or Emily’s exaggerated eyelashes.
There’s perhaps no better pop culture moment to celebrate this Halloween, which is why we are so excited for Revolution's latest makeup collaboration, a partnership with Warner Bros. and Corpse Bride. Available now at RevolutionBeauty.com, Beauty Bay, Superdrug and ASOS, the 10-piece lineup includes four eyeshadow palettes, three lipsticks, a makeup brush set, hand mirror and handy makeup bag. Seven of the 10 pieces are vegan, too.
Don’t let the subdued packaging fool you. Inside the gloomy grey and black palettes is an explosion of colour: vivid pink and purple, peach and gold, reds, plums, inky black and, of course, a host of different blues. A mix of mattes and shimmers for a truly otherworldly eye look, the palettes are accompanied perfectly by three matte lip shades. Considering the film, it’s a fitting choice. Burton’s living world is grey, dull and mundane but his underworld couldn’t be more vibrantly alive.
The collection has everything you could need to recreate not only your own Emily look this Halloween (or even a more subdued Victor and Victoria) but also a whole cast of spooky characters.
Intrigued? Here’s a little more information on the complete collection.
Fans of Corpse Bride will know that butterflies are significant in the film, which is why Revolution’s Butterfly Eyeshadow Palette stands out. Packed with beautiful, highly pigmented shades of pink, purple and blue embossed with butterflies, it’s perfect for creating soft, everyday looks and high intensity, mystical costumes. The Darkness (a molten gold) and The Promise (a midnight blue) are our favourites shades.
Don’t be misled by the spooky, neon-lit skeletons on the cover of this palette. Inside, several of the matte eyeshadows are embossed with a matching bone but the colour choice is far from deathly. Open it up to find nine warm shades, including rusty orange, peachy pink, shimmering copper and a deep chocolate brown. Even better, the metal palette is fitted with a large mirror for on-the-go makeup looks.
If your heart is set on dressing up as Emily this Halloween, you’ll love The Newly Weds palette. It includes everything you need to achieve her deathly pallor, with a mixture of matte and shimmery shades from icy blue to turquoise. It's all offset with an inky matte black and two glittering silvers. Just like the Grave Misunderstanding palette, several of these hues are embossed with a cool skull design and the metal palette is fitted with a large mirror.
Beautifully designed with screenshots of the film and iconic quotes, the Upstairs Downstairs palette combines the warmer shades of the Grave Misunderstanding palette, Emily’s icy blues from The Newly Weds palette and the sweet pinks and purples of the Butterfly Eyeshadow Palette. In total, Upstairs Downstairs includes 24 eyeshadows, a mix of mattes and shimmers.
Combining a thick, fluffy powder brush, domed contour brush, tapered eyeshadow brush and slanted detail brush, the Corpse Bride x Makeup Revolution Brush Set has everything you need for blending, highlighting and defining your Halloween look. The super soft bristles are a fitting blue-black shade, while the handles feature designs from the film’s core characters.
To complement your statement eye look are three lip colours: a matte pink (Emily), matte nude (Victor) and matte red (Victoria). Rich, creamy, highly pigmented and each embossed with a skull, these beautiful shades won’t fight for competition against the eyeshadows but are instead the perfect accompaniment. They’re sure to become makeup bag regulars long after Halloween.
Whether you’re a big Tim Burton fan, like to lean into the spooky season vibe or just love decorating your dressing table with beautiful pieces, you’ll want this romantic hand mirror. It's embossed with twisting vines and a portrait of the doomed couple, Victor and Emily.
We love the see-through design of this handy makeup bag, which puts an end to rummaging through your entire kit to find what you need. The mini illustrations of Scraps, Victor’s beloved dog, are a sweet touch for any Burton obsessive.
The Corpse Bride x Makeup Revolution collection is available now online at RevolutionBeauty.com, Beauty Bay, Superdrug and ASOS.
