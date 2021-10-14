Revolution’s Corpse Bride Makeup Collection Is Perfect For Halloween

If your heart is set on dressing up as Emily this Halloween, you’ll love The Newly Weds palette. It includes everything you need to achieve her deathly pallor, with a mixture of matte and shimmery shades from icy blue to turquoise. It's all offset with an inky matte black and two glittering silvers. Just like the Grave Misunderstanding palette, several of these hues are embossed with a cool skull design and the metal palette is fitted with a large mirror.