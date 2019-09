“Be aware before you share.” Thus read the slogan for the government’s awareness campaign around the “revenge porn” law that was introduced in April 2015. It was brought in to tackle the increasingly widespread problem of people forwarding on naked photos they’d received, or videoing sex and uploading it, sometimes in order to profit or publicly shame the person depicted. The law was put in place to criminalise anyone sharing images of a sexual nature whereby the subject did not consent, by giving the perpetrator up to two years’ jail time.The revenge porn law acted as the impetus for writer and actor Charlotte Josephine to produce Blush, a theatre-piece based on sex, the internet, and the shame we suffer when the private turns public. I went to see it at Edinburgh Festival earlier this month, and what I found was a clever show that melds together not just one story about revenge porn, but five. In the space of an hour, and with a lot of shouting and swearing, Charlotte and co-actor Daniel Foxsmith take on the topic of revenge porn from the perspective of multiple characters, including a guilty dad with a bad porn habit, and a scorned woman who leaks dickpics online.To find out more about what Charlotte learnt while researching and writing Blush, we caught up with her in Edinburgh.Well I had a speech impediment when I was little and as part of my speech therapy it was suggested I went to drama classes. I loved it, but it was years before I started to believe I could actually do it.I think the play had been brewing for a while. I’d been researching shame, reading a lot of Brené Brown , Elizabeth Gilbert and Jon Ronson. Then I heard about revenge pornography and it felt to me like a clear catalyst for a piece that could explore the shame we feel at not measuring up to our gender-related responsibility, or at least what we perceive it to be.I read a lot. I spoke to a lot of lovely men who were brave enough to share their hidden fears about what it means to be a man. I studied the brain, the effects of pornography on the brain, and what happens to us physiologically when we are behaving compulsively. I also visited a few ‘revenge porn’ websites, which was fucking horrendous, but necessary...I wanted to write characters that sounded like real people, so they all start from a personal place. Basically all five characters are bits of me, but are exaggerated or removed enough so I’m safe to perform them each night. If I’ve done my job well then the audience should relate to each character in some way, even if they don’t really want to admit it.