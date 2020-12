Can This Powerful Skincare Ingredient Make Your Hair Grow Faster?

It makes sense. Your scalp is essentially an extension of your facial skin and it should be treated in a similar way. "Your scalp and your face have the highest density of oil glands," says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto . She adds that neglecting your scalp, for example forgoing washing or allowing product build-up from hairspray, wax, serum and heat protection, contributes to the overall health of your hair, especially if you're prone to flakes. "If you get a build-up of dry skin, that can impact how glossy your hair is coming through," says Dr Mahto, who also pinpoints oxidation (being exposed to the elements and environmental factors, such as pollution) as potentially damaging to the scalp. Dr Mahto recommends a shampoo like Head & Shoulders Supreme Strength Anti Dandruff Shampoo, £4.99 , to get a head start on caring better for your scalp. But where exactly does retinol come in?