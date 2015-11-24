If you've ever found yourself zoned out on a Friday afternoon, embarking on a deep dive into the wonderful world of old catwalk videos on Youtube (we certainly have), you'll be well aware that there are thousands of options. But for fashion novices who could use a reminder that fashion exists far beyond the artfully filtered squares of Instagram, finding a starting point can be fuzzy. So we've rounded up 12 important shows to further your education.



These iconic catwalk moments are indicative of just how much fashion has changed; they also showcase the origins of a lot of today's trends. We won't spoil it for you, but it was quite a task whittling the bounty of vintage catwalk shows down to just a dozen. There's that enchanting Shalom Harlow moment from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1999 show and you'll see Kate Moss smoking a cigarette while slinking down the Louis Vuitton Autumn/Winter 2011 catwalk. Keep your cursor on the pause button — there's a lot to take in.

