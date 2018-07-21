White Witches, Tarot & Death Cults: The New Religion Of Young Women

Ortiz continues: “I got tired of only seeing white women talk about paganism or Wicca, there are so many other strands and incarnations across so many cultures. So although I feel like it would’ve happened anyway, social media has given other voices a worldwide audience in a very, very short space of time and why shouldn’t people explore their history and their culture. There is nothing wrong with following, say, Christianity or Catholicism, but it should be acknowledged that these religions were brought over by European colonisers and forced upon indigenous people. Nowadays I can say I’m just identifying with the other part of my culture. But, like with practising Santería, there is still that taboo and negative connotations around folk belief systems, that you’re doing something for evil.”