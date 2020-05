The day that it got announced that lockdown was happening, we were at my mum's in the Midlands. We had this big, quite dramatic conversation where he said: 'You should stay here with your mum, I want you to be safe, I'm worried about you.' We went back and forth for a couple of days and eventually I won and said: 'No, I'm coming back with you.' He has built up a resilience to things that many of us can't even imagine, even before this pandemic. That first weekend when we were at home, watching the news, we lost that perspective. But when he goes to work and he sees it and he understands it, then he can digest that and be quite calm around it. So when he got back to work, even though that was when he was physically at risk, it reduced anxiety for both of us. He's still seen a lot of scary things and seen people struggling with coronavirus , but it's not the same as watching a 24-hour stream of the worst things that are going on in the world.