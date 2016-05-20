Whoever said shopping was a fun pastime was clearly a sadomasochist. Or, at the very least, someone who's never been to Oxford Street on a Saturday afternoon in search of a sprummer wardrobe (that awkward period that's not spring, not yet summer.)
If, like us, you prefer to shop from the comfort of your bed, with snacks, might we suggest you start here with our editors' shopping list. We may not all be street style stars, but we do fancy ourselves as rather well put-together. Whether you're after an update on your festival staples or looking to invest in some sharp new tailoring, we're quite sure there's something in this mix for you.
