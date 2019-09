The Film Club That Is Putting People Of Colour On Screen

Maria: Another important thing for us was to make the film club financially accessible. A lot of independent cinemas that are more likely to show “diverse” films or people of colour in films, because they programme world cinema or independent cinema, are usually far away from where a lot of people of colour live and are really expensive. It’s like: Are these films reaching their audiences? Are they accessible? We’re trying to make it that for one day you can go and see a film that you otherwise couldn’t that’s cheap or free to go to and not just in central London – on the outskirts or outside of London. A lot of the conversations are here in central London and as a black kid in Brighton it would have been helpful to me. I didn’t even know many black kids when I was growing up in Brighton but I saw a load of them yesterday when we put on a film screening there.