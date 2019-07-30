If you're wondering why your sartorial repertoire has experienced a boom in bias-cut slip dresses, prairie-style camis or silk blouses in vintage-inspired prints, you can thank Réalisation Par. The Melbourne-born brand (it's not French, people) has been curating the wardrobes of the world's coolest women since 2015.
Founded by Alexandra Spencer (formerly of 4th and Bleeker) and Teale Talbot, the Aussie label has become shorthand for sexy, feminine dressing by virtue of its signature spaghetti straps, A-line skirts and slinky silk fabric. The brand is so ubiquitous that several of its items have gone viral, none more so than the Naomi leopard print slip skirt, which spawned a million copycats and now has its own Instagram account.
Advertisement
With everyone from Kaia Gerber and Gigi Hadid to Alexa Chung and Emily Ratajkowski having donned a Réalisation Par piece over the past four years, plus a 525k-strong Instagram following, there's no denying the influence of the brand on our style. And now we can shop IRL at the Réalisation pop-up in London's very own Harrods.
Ahead of the label's launch on UK shores (you can shop in store until 13th August), we asked the women behind the best party dresses how to throw a bash to remember.
Best season to party?
Both: Summer for dancing with sun-kissed skin and salty hair, winter for being able to wear sheer stockings and sultry secrets by the fire.
Dream dinner party guests?
Alexandra: George Harrison, JFK Jr and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.
Teale: Frank Sinatra and John Lennon.
Cocktail of choice?
Alexandra: Negroni.
Teale: Margarita.
If you could wear one of your pieces to every event forevermore, which would it be?
Heels or flats?
Both: Flats!
Who is headlining your dream gig?
Alexandra: The Beatles.
Teale: The Rolling Stones.
Best city to party in?
Teale: London and New York.
Fancy club or dive bar?
Teale: Both!
Ultimate party outfit: dress, or jeans and a nice top?
Alexandra: Dress for day to night, but jeans and a nice top as an easy go-to.
If you could time travel to the decade that threw the best parties, where would you go?
Teale: The Factory for an Andy Warhol party.
Advertisement
Who is your party partner in crime?
Both: Each other!
Go-to karaoke song?
Teale: "Tiny Dancer" – Elton John.
Alexandra: "Wuthering Heights" – Kate Bush, "I Want to Break Free" – Queen.
Which fictional character would you like to party with?
Teale: Ziggy Stardust.
French exit or goodbye hugs for everyone?
Both: French exits for sure! Ever read how Victoire de Castellane [jewellery designer and creative director of Dior jewellery] used to exit the Paris discos? That’s us! A mystery...
Best place to have a guaranteed good night in Melbourne?
Teale: Fran Sour – it's a Melbourne institution for French food.
Ultimate hangover cure?
Teale: Pho, Diet Coke, massage and steam.
shop 9 products
Advertisement