This Photo Series Gives Teenage Mums The Respect Society Doesn’t

Rosella pinpoints the moment her own teenage twin sister told her she was pregnant as the trigger for her desire to hone in specifically on the intricacies of teenage motherhood. She is starkly honest about the reaction she had at the time. “I was angry; I called her a ‘slut’ and told her to get an abortion. I thought she could have a ‘better life’”, she remembers. But after a while, she began to ask herself the question, “What is a better life?”



“As young women, our choices were limited; violent relationships and having children young seemed normal and the dream to ‘leave and start a new life’ meant leaving our family, friends and community behind”, she explains. While certainly Rosella and her sister struggled through their own experiences of hardship and dysfunction, they also found a strong sense of belonging within the tightly knit community and extended family they were a part of, and she acknowledges the network of support that this breeds as a result. “My community and the communities I work in are quite accepting of young parenthood”, she says, and goes on to suggest that that general attitude is, at least in part, a reaction to the limited opportunities available to these young people. “When access to resources, career goals and higher education are more difficult to achieve – or are not commonly held goals – these social norms are replaced with other accomplishments, such as motherhood.”



“It was a path we were all expected to take. For many of my friends, becoming a parent young was not a ‘failure of planning’, but a tacit response to the choices that were available to us.” Rosella’s reception, though perhaps not so commonly echoed within her immediate community, is a conditioned response representative of the much wider stigma surrounding teenage pregnancy. “Given I grew up in a social setting where the majority of my friends were becoming mothers much younger than what is considered ‘normal’, I felt my own initial reaction was worth investigating.”

