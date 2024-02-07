Matching Jewellery For You & Your Soulmate (If You Hate Valentine’s Day Cliches)

Whirlpools and the patterns of trees when cut, weather patterns and our galaxy, seashells and the double helix of our very own DNA. The spiral is an ancient, universal symbol seen across the natural world, long associated with cyclical forces beyond our control — with rebirth and the cycle of life. Are you seeing the pattern here? Yes, Rachel Entwistle is looking to organic, archaic, ingrained hieroglyphs that have lived long before us to commemorate the never-dying nature of love. For this design, they’ve also been inspired by teardrops (hence the shape). In doing so, they touch on water’s duality: both its cleansing, healing and rejuvenating properties and the constant movement that is strong, powerful and adaptive. Either way you read it, it's a chic, modernist take that any minimalism lovers will adore.