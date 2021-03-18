5 No-Bake Dessert Recipes That Take Less Than 10 Minutes

Spending a whole afternoon baking up a sweet treat is great if you have the time but sometimes we just want something a little faster – and a little cooler!
We’re working with Proud & Punch to show you how to rustle up impressive vegan desserts in no time at all.
Proud & Punch's Aussie-made pops come in a variety of feelgood flavours – and eating them straight from the stick is only one way to enjoy them.
Ahead, find five speedy recipes which incorporate the pops in totally unexpected ways. Whether you prefer classics like fruit pie or something a bit different like an affogato, we've got you covered.
Perfect for sharing, these recipes can all be whipped up in under 10 minutes with some quick handiwork. The key to frozen and chilled desserts is having everything ready before you start. So gather your goods, get set, and go!