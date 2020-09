‘Post-Traumatic Embitterment Disorder’ & How To Break Up With It

Embitterment is often observed at times of great social upheaval. Indeed PTED was first observed after the reunification of Germany, when social inequality between West and East Germans became apparent . Right now, as the world is in the grip of a pandemic, a promised economic disaster and social upheaval, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that embitterment could be on the rise. Many a millennial childhood was built around the belief system that one could grow up to be anything they wanted, that they should follow their dreams and that effort counts for everything. While these sentiments may have served the more fortunate members of older generations, for lots of millennials and Gen Z-ers, the realities of the past few years have been deflating.