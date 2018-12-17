Then, as soon as we were free to go, the eagle imagery was indeed everywhere. It was on the UPS truck parked in front of our hotel, on the logo of Guy Fieri’s restaurant, emblazoned on several clothing stores that we passed, carved into stone buildings. Of course, the eagle is an iconic America symbol, and it makes sense that they would be everywhere. There’s no wool over my eyes on that one — an eagle is a safe bet for that kind of exercise: If you look for images of the great American bird, they’ll be there. But for me, it gave me a purpose and a hope that I hadn’t been able to find for the past few months. It made me look up, look around, take in the view.