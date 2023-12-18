How Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Tells A Coming-Of-Age Story Through Fashion

For costume designer Stacey Battat, who also worked on Coppola’s The Bling Ring and The Beguiled, Priscilla’s costumes started with a 1970 photo of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, where, according to her, it was noticeable that the two had diverged, not only in style but also in real life. “I think early on Sofia and I looked at that photo and noticed how she just looks so uncomfortable,” says Battat. “I think that photo just informs so much of how we saw them later in the movie.”