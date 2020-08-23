Pret Just Improved Its Vegan Range In Certain Stores

Pret a Manger has announced an improved vegan range in its Veggie Pret stores.
The sandwich chain has introduced fully vegan bakery counters in all nine of its Veggie Pret stores, which are located in London and Manchester.
Pret wrote on its website: "You asked for more vegan bakery items, and we listened. Instead of giving you one new product, we’ve ‘veganized’ our entire counter.
“From here on in, we’re only serving vegan kwassonts, muffins and brownies (and let’s not forget our famous vegan cookie)."
In addition to being available in store, you can order Pret's vegan bakery items on Just East, Deliveroo and UberEats.
It's a positive step for Pret, which has been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus crisis. While all of its UK stores were closed during the strictest portion of lockdown, it began sharing some of its most popular recipes online.
Though most of its stores have since reopened, in July the chain announced that it is closing 30 stores for good, the majority of which were located outside of London.
And earlier this month, the chain confirmed that it has asked staff to work 20% fewer hours than normal because trade hasn't yet returned to pre-Covid levels.
"With footfall in our shops still significantly below normal levels, we have had to review the hours team members are contracted to work each week - although of course we hope to increase these hours as trade improves. By making these changes we are able to save a large number of roles."