If you're missing Pret a Manger during the coronavirus lockdown – first world problems, for sure – you're not the only one. After briefly operating as a takeaway business during mid-March, during which time it offered NHS workers hot drinks on the house, the coffee and sandwich chain followed government orders and closed its hundreds of stores on 20th March.
But pretty sweetly, the chain is helping regulars experiencing "Pret pangs" by sharing recipes for some of its most popular items on Twitter. These include the recipe for its chocolate chunk cookies, which Pret says is "perfect for rookie cookie makers or seasoned pro-bakers" alike.
We’ve been inundated with requests for the secret to our Chocolate Chunk Cookies. This recipe is perfect for rookie cookie makers or seasoned pro-bakers. Swipe right for the recipe and share 📸s of your own creations using #PretRecipeBook pic.twitter.com/gMUhKuvBxS— Pret (@Pret) April 3, 2020
Pret has also shared the recipe for its signature porridge, which to this day remains the only porridge that tastes like the stuff my grandfather used to make when I was a child.
Always wondered what made our porridge so special? Libby reveals all with her properly iconic recipe. What we want to know is, can you top her tip-top toppings? Share📸s of your own porridge creations using #PretRecipeBook pic.twitter.com/6rl9eyewrI— Pret (@Pret) April 5, 2020
If you prefer to start the day on an egg, Pret has shared the recipe for its breakfast omelette, which it reckons is "perfect for using up ingredients from your fridge or store cupboard".
This is Charlotte’s take on our Breakfast Omelette. It's perfect for using up ingredients from your fridge or store cupboard. Swipe for the recipe and share 📸s of your own creations using #PretRecipeBook pic.twitter.com/8fLICrCbB0— Pret (@Pret) March 28, 2020
Pret seems to be sharing other recipes as and when they're requested by customers, so you might like to follow them on Twitter for further cooking inspiration.
"Cooking creates small jobs that need doing with total concentration," Graham writes in an article about how cooking for herself helped her to heal after a trauma. "Lose yourself in them. Find your favourite cookbook, pick something that thrills you and begin."
