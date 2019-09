"The plot of the film was not inspired by any one event in particular, but rather an accumulation of my interests at the time," Frizzell explains. "Girlhood, religion, and how the two intertwine has always fascinated me." And though Frizzell wasn't raised in a devout household herself (her mom is actress Augustine Frizzell , by the way), her film is nevertheless inflected by the stories of the kids she knew growing up. "I was homeschooled, which means I spent a lot of time around kids who were homeschooled because of their religious affiliation," she says. "Additionally, I am always eager to desensitize menstruation. I think I’ve seen three maxi pads on screen in my life, if that!"