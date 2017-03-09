What is cheap, can be bought in bulk, AND survive on your pantry shelves for what seems like an eternity (and a half)? Rice. But with trendier quinoa and farro constantly seeming to steal the scene, this versatile grain can tend to get pushed out of the recipe spotlight — and unfairly so! Rice is our OG, steadfast, grain of choice. It translates across meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), flavour profiles (savoury and sweet), and cultures. And it does so with some serious style.
Don't believe us? We'll just let Emily Kydd's Posh Rice do the talking. Kydd's cookbook does just as the title suggests and breathes some much needed posh-life back into rice. Ahead find five delectable recipes that span not only a day's worth of nosh, but also the globe.