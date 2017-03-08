4 Sneaker Trends That Are About To Be Everywhere

In our hasty embrace of spring weather, we went straight from stuffy boots to skin-baring sandals, forgetting our beloved sneakers in between. But considering the fickle hot and cold temperatures we've experienced lately, transitional footwear is a must. To get back in season, we mined the new crop of sneaker deliveries for options that are not only suitable for sunny days ahead, but also check all the aesthetic boxes.
The four footwear styles ahead are tailor made to fit into your workweek flow and after-hours plans. From knit texture sneakers, like Reebok's spankin' new Zoku Runner silhouette, to rainbow-printed options like Vans' latest slip-on style, there's plenty variety to choose from. And with these 12 fresh options at your fingertips, it's only a matter of time before you're starting trends of your own.