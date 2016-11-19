The oversized long-sleeved tee, bowling shirt, and hoodie are all items you could probably find in our wardrobes right now. These days, when it comes to tees and sweaters, bigger is always better. And while wearing extra-large tops is definitely a hot trend, there are some pieces that haven't gotten the huge treatment...yet.
Enter: the polo. Collared shirts are tricky to rock supersize, which ultimately gives them their cool. They're an unexpected piece that only seems hard to pull off, making them a daring choice: Fitted versions feel super-retro and tuck nicely into high-waisted flares. Baggy polos, on the other hand, are edgy, athleisure-oriented, and play into the ironic "dad" trends fashion seems to be adopting. And while some of us are all about dressing like our fathers, that's definitely not everyone's aesthetic. That doesn't mean you have to give up on the look altogether.
Ahead are seven 'grammers who make the oversized polo look rad. Click through to see just how they style these awesome tops and give the trend a go.
Enter: the polo. Collared shirts are tricky to rock supersize, which ultimately gives them their cool. They're an unexpected piece that only seems hard to pull off, making them a daring choice: Fitted versions feel super-retro and tuck nicely into high-waisted flares. Baggy polos, on the other hand, are edgy, athleisure-oriented, and play into the ironic "dad" trends fashion seems to be adopting. And while some of us are all about dressing like our fathers, that's definitely not everyone's aesthetic. That doesn't mean you have to give up on the look altogether.
Ahead are seven 'grammers who make the oversized polo look rad. Click through to see just how they style these awesome tops and give the trend a go.